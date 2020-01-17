CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $124.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $126.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $144.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15. CDW has a 52-week low of $79.77 and a 52-week high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CDW by 2,308.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,423,000 after buying an additional 875,770 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CDW by 442.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 78,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

