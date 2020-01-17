CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVM opened at $9.82 on Monday. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other CEL-SCI news, CEO Geert R. Kersten acquired 6,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,589.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,114,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,671,105.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 235.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 35.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 21.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 350.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 104.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,915 shares during the period.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

