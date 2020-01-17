Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Gap Up to $1.82

Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $1.82. Cemtrex shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 53,958,300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CETX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.