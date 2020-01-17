Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.89.

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$9.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.97.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$512.64 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

