Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) Short Interest Update

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 15th total of 8,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of CENX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $672.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $911,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total transaction of $177,459.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 27.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

