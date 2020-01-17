Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 200 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.31 per share, with a total value of $18,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 735,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,170,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $501.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

