Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) Short Interest Up 8.0% in December

Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 259,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 70,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Changyou.Com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Changyou.Com in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Changyou.Com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Changyou.Com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

NASDAQ:CYOU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,473. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

