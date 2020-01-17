Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.74. 288,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,982. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $396.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

