Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Chegg has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,652,097.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 22,568 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $927,319.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,692,464.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 781,015 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,229 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chegg by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chegg by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chegg by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Chegg by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

