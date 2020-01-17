Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the bank will earn $3.66 per share for the year.

CHMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Chemung Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

