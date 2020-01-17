Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake has operations across leading oil and gas resources in the United States that comprise Powder River Basin, Mid-Continent areas, and shale plays like Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Haynesville. Impressively, it had managed to bring 13 wells online in the first three quarters of 2019, with peak daily production rate of 1000 barrels. Moreover, the company’s plan of increasing the proportion of oil in the production mix is likely to lower its exposure to volatility in commodity prices. However, the company’s balance sheet is significantly more leveraged than most of the companies in the industry. This restricts the company’s ability to gain capital from markets. Moreover, rising production costs are hurting the upstream energy player. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.97.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,038,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,302,129. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.36.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, CAO William M. Buergler acquired 70,681 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 37.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 90,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

