Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $10.93. Chesswood Group shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 8,323 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.87, a current ratio of 54.89 and a quick ratio of 53.87. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesswood Group Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.29%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

