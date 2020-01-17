China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
SNP stock opened at $60.42 on Monday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.50.
China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $104.68 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
