Chubb (NYSE:CB) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.55.

NYSE CB traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a 52-week low of $128.58 and a 52-week high of $162.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.80.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $2,126,996.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 37,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,982 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 84.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,548,000 after buying an additional 1,304,154 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,347,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,109,000 after acquiring an additional 650,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after acquiring an additional 583,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

