Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.31.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $51.12 on Monday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Insiders sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

