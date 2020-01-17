Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $5,860,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 150,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 53,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 293,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

