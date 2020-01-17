Citigroup Downgrades Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) to Neutral

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Vedanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VEDL opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.34. Vedanta has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 1,650.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

