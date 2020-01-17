Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C opened at $81.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday. Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

