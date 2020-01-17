Citigroup Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $34.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Delek US stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $29.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $152,372.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares in the company, valued at $987,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $985,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Delek US by 27.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Delek US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 61,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US in the third quarter valued at $284,000.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

