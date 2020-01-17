Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,147 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,988,180. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

