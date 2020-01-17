Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYV) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,356 shares during the period. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.81. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.16. SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

