Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 10,695 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. 605,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,927. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

