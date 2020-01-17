Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,073. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7069 per share. This represents a $8.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

