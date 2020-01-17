Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 202,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,545,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis upped their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total value of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $23,208,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.22. 4,283,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,376,408. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.52 and a 12-month high of $222.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $632.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.