Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $9.62 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 183,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,617,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,006,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,069,000 after buying an additional 1,631,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,693,000 after acquiring an additional 193,256 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,676,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,222,000 after acquiring an additional 79,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,839,000 after acquiring an additional 166,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,213,000 after acquiring an additional 295,608 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.42. 21,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,291. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.32 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

