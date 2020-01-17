ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) rose 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.66 and last traded at $33.66, approximately 3,686 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.