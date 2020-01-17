Clearfield (CLFD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, analysts expect Clearfield to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.55. Clearfield has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.