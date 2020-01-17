Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 872,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,047,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. Analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 66.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 370,690 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 273.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 205,444 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

