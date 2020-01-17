Cobham (LON:COB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.17

Cobham plc (LON:COB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.17 and traded as high as $164.60. Cobham shares last traded at $164.50, with a volume of 30,759,072 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 141.57 ($1.86).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 162.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

