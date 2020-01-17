Coles Group (ASX:COL) Shares Up 1.4%

Coles Group Ltd (ASX:COL) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$15.88 ($11.26) and last traded at A$15.69 ($11.13), 3,947,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$15.47 ($10.97).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

In related news, insider Steven Cain 275,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through operating 809 supermarkets. The company also operates coles.com.au, an online supermarket with various delivery channels; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

