Colibri Resource (CVE:CBI) Trading 9.1% Higher

Colibri Resource Corp. (CVE:CBI) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.76.

Colibri Resource Company Profile (CVE:CBI)

Colibri Resource Corporation, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Pilar gold project that covers an area of 145 hectares located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

