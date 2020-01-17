Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,062,541 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 146,899 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its position in Comcast by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Comcast by 14.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after acquiring an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 272,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.34. 14,217,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

