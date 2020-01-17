Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.69

Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.69 and traded as high as $7.00. Command Center shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 591 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Command Center stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Command Center as of its most recent SEC filing.

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

