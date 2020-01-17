Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 12,564 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,793 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,564 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned approximately 0.07% of Xilinx worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Xilinx by 42.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.48.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,431. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.48 and a 200-day moving average of $101.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

