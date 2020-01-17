Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after buying an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after acquiring an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 215.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 422,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,138,000 after purchasing an additional 288,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 142,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 241,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total value of $4,051,414.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,926,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.43. 2,096,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,909. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

