Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 738,222 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $21,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 543,032 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,336,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,054,004. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

