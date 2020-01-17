Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 429,043 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,847,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

