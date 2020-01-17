Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 660,849 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 284.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.12. 12,241,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,476,397. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.