Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Reduces Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 117,573 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $51,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total value of $40,878.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $159,151.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,793.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,706 shares of company stock worth $68,301,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $184.45. The company has a market cap of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.09.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

