Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 786,041 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,896,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,041 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 0.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $77,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 76.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 998,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,537. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.