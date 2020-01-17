Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Trims Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101,082 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 1.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned 0.23% of Baidu worth $100,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 441.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.90. 3,026,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,674. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $186.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.77.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
