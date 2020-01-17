Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.75 Price Target at Nord/LB

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €5.75 ($6.69) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.20 ($7.21).

Shares of ETR:CBK traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.30 ($6.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,508,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a fifty-two week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

