Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Community Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of CTBI traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $46.10. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,782. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In related news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,770,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,246,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 454,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.