Comparing Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) & AgriVest Americas (NASDAQ:NXCN)

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) and AgriVest Americas (OTCMKTS:NXCN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriVest Americas has a beta of -2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.3% of Digimarc shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Digimarc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of AgriVest Americas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digimarc and AgriVest Americas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc $21.19 million 21.05 -$32.51 million ($2.86) -12.55 AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AgriVest Americas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Digimarc and AgriVest Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc -140.51% -57.32% -50.63% AgriVest Americas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Digimarc and AgriVest Americas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc 0 3 2 0 2.40 AgriVest Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digimarc presently has a consensus price target of $51.63, suggesting a potential upside of 43.84%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than AgriVest Americas.

Summary

Digimarc beats AgriVest Americas on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment. The company also provides Digimarc Discover software that enables an ecosystem of connected devices to identify content or materials and deliver information. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as retail point of sale transaction processing; track and trace of products within the supply chain; quality control in manufacturing processes; counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; linking to networks and providing access to information; and enhanced services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

AgriVest Americas Company Profile

NXChain Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to locate and consummate a merger with or an acquisition of a private entity. Previously, it was engaged in the development, marketing, and support of warehouse management software solutions that enable companies to automate their warehouse operations and provide inventory visibility throughout the supply chain. The company was formerly known as AgriVest Americas, Inc. and changed its name to NXChain Inc. in December 2015. NXChain Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Irvine, California. NXChain Inc. is a subsidiary of Havanti AS.

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.