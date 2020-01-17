Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 387,101 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 387,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,351,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 16.2% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 31,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,264. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.6109 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

