Compass Ion Advisors LLC Invests $573,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for approximately 0.3% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,875.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 65,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,290,750.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.49. 85,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,252. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12-month low of $104.86 and a 12-month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

