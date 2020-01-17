Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.69. 205,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,627. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $221.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.22.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.