Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.45. 8,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,457. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $92.21 and a 52-week high of $108.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.792 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

