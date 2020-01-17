Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $367,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000.

SCHR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,509. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.29. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $56.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0972 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

