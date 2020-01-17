Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 208,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $55.43 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.81 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

